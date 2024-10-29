Premier League managers back Ten Hag after sacking

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29 – Premier League managers have backed Erik ten Hag to “come back stronger” after he was sacked by Manchester United on Monday.

The Dutchman, 54, was dismissed by the Old Trafford hierarchy following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham, which left the club 14th in the Premier League.

Portuguese club Sporting confirmed that Manchester United have approached them for head coach Ruben Amorim and are willing to pay his 10m euros (£8.3m) release clause.

Ten Hag had the sympathy of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Arne Slot, while Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said he was not shocked given the scrutiny on the job.

“I’m so sorry for him. I have an incredible relationship with him. He represented United in the highest level in terms of behaviour,” Guardiola said.

“[Football] manager is one of the only professions where people expect you to be sacked. I don’t see it with architects, doctors or teachers. It’s only in our job. We have to accept it.

“I wish him all the best – he’s going to come back stronger. He knows that our jobs depend on the results. If the results are not good enough, you will be sacked. I’m saying that about myself – I’m not an exception.”

Liverpool manager Slot said seeing his compatriot lose his job made the news “even harder”, but echoed Guardiola’s sentiments and expects Ten Hag to be successful again in the future.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Always your first thoughts are with the person,” Slot said.

“We are all in this job so we know that it can happen, but if it happens – especially because I know him a little bit and I know how much work he puts into it – to get this news for him is a pity.

“We also know – especially us from Holland – how well he did at Ajax and he won two trophies over here, so we will see him in the near future again at a big club.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said it was “sad” to see Ten Hag lose his job but added: “I think he’s done a really good job and changed a lot of things. I wish him all the best for his new chapter.”

Ten Hag sacking disappointing but inevitable – Postecoglou

Premier League managers were speaking before their midweek Carabao Cup fixtures.

Ruud van Nistelrooy was appointed interim manager and will take charge for Manchester United’s fourth-round meeting with Leicester City, but the club are in talks about appointing Amorim as Ten Hag’s permanent successor.

Ten Hag carried out his pre-match media conference for Wednesday’s EFL Cup tie at Old Trafford (19:45 GMT) following the loss at West Ham – but those comments were embargoed until Tuesday afternoon.

The former Ajax boss, who won the League Cup in his first season at United and FA Cup in his second, said: “Our ranking is not reflecting our performance and our levels.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On whether a trophy this season would constitute a success, he said: “Definitely, it’s about trophies. If you win a trophy in top football, that is most important.”

Tottenham manager Postecoglou said it is becoming increasingly difficult to do the job in “any kind of processed way”.

“I guess [I’m] disappointed as it was inevitable with the scrutiny he’d had. It’s the nature of football these days,” the Tottenham boss said.

“Erik was there for two and a bit years and he won a trophy in each year. If he was here [at Tottenham] with that record, would he have lost his job? Would he be under the same scrutiny?

“Everyone tells me all I have to do is win a trophy but I have got a feeling it would be the same. As a manager, you have to hit a sweet spot of success, playing football everyone likes and getting every signing right.

“I’m sure Erik will bounce back from that because he is a good manager. I’m sure his career will continue to go on strongly.”

Before his side face Van Nistelrooy’s Manchester United, Leicester manager Steve Cooper said: “Whatever level you work at, it’s a demanding job. The highs and lows are as extreme as it gets. You applaud managers when they do well and you feel for them when they don’t – that’s how I feel for Erik and any manager who loses their job.

“It’s a very, very high-profile job at a huge club with plenty of scrutiny. It’s never nice to see, but I wish him well and I am sure he will bounce back, as and when he is ready.”