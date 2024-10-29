Equity bounce back with smacking victory over Fox Divas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – National women’s basketball league champions Equity Hawks bounced back from their disappointing loss to Rwanda’s Energy Group (REG) on Monday to smack home girls Fox Divas by a 39-point margin in an 87-48 victory in their third match of the Africa Zone Five Championships in Zanzibar.

The Hawks had endured a torrid outing against REG who were powered by Kenyan stars Mercy Wanyama and Victoria Reynolds, but they showed little signs of heartbreak with a commanding performance against the Zanzibari girls.

They led from start to finish, restricting Fox to below 10 points in the last two quarters of the game. They led 31-22 at the end of the first quarter, and were 49-36 at halftime.

In the second half of the game, the bankers were super resilient as thet outscored Divas 20-7 and 18-5 to cement the victory.

Judith Pantaleo put in a shift for Equity, sinking a game high 19 points while captain Betty Kananu had 16. Maryanne Nyagaki also earned double digit points with 13.