Richarlison penalty sails Spurs over 10-man AZ Alkmaar

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 25 – Richarlison scored from the penalty spot to help Tottenham maintain their perfect start in the Europa League with victory over AZ Alkmaar.

In his first start for Spurs this season after injury trouble, the Brazilian briefly argued with James Maddison about who should take the penalty after Maxim Dekker had kicked out at Lucas Bergvall in the box.

Captain Maddison relinquished the responsibility and Richarlison confidently sent the ball straight down the middle to hand Tottenham the decisive goal in the 53rd minute.

“Initially we both wanted to take it,” Maddison told TNT Sports.

“I’m a senior player, I was captain today, I was going to take it, but I thought Richarlison has come back from an injury, it’s difficult for a striker – a first goal gives confidence.”

Ange Postecoglou’s side had struggled to break down AZ’s defence until then and could not make the most of their few clear-cut first-half chances.

Mikey Moore glanced a close-range header wide early on, while Timo Werner’s problems in front of goal continued with two lacklustre efforts before he was replaced by Brennan Johnson for the second half.

But Spurs were much improved after the interval, with exciting English teenager Moore playing a starring role at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham sustain pressure

Tottenham came under pressure in parts, with Fraser Forster at full stretch to stop a looping header from Alexandre Penetra.

Former Spurs forward Troy Parrott, who moved to the Dutch side in July, had the chance to equalise with 15 minutes remaining but drilled his strike straight at Forster.

AZ were forced to play the last five minutes with 10 men, though, as David Moller Wolfe received a second yellow card.

Tottenham also had a late penalty appeal rejected when goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro appeared to bring down full-back Destiny Udogie.

The result leaves Spurs on nine points from three games in the Europa League, although tougher tests lie in store with Galatasaray and Roma to follow in November.

Postecoglou made nine changes to the side that overwhelmed West Ham 4-1 on Saturday, with only Maddison – skipper on the night – and Udogie keeping their starting places.

The Australian boss used the evening as an opportunity to test the club’s youth prospects, with teenagers Moore, Bergvall and Archie Gray in the side.

While 18-year-old Swede Bergvall won the spot-kick that clinched the winner for Tottenham, it was Londoner Moore who impressed the most.

I thought we had Neymar

“I thought we had Neymar on the left wing! He is fearless, [he has] that young, fearless mentality,” Maddison said when asked about Moore.

“He’s a brilliant lad, he has bags of ability. I will hopefully help him with wise words but he has all the ability and well done to him.”

The 17-year-old should have headed home Werner’s superb in-swinging cross in the fifth minute and was quiet for the remainder of the opening half.

There were bright spells from Moore later when he switched to the left wing, beginning the second half by dribbling past a host of AZ players in the middle of the park before curling a delightful ball to Johnson, who could not get a shot away in time.

The youngster delivered another superb ball into the box minutes later, but Richarlison and Bergvall were unable to get a touch to turn it in.

Postecoglou said: “It’s exciting. Every challenge we throw to him he thrives on. He’s a great kid, working hard every day, and it’s exciting for us and the football club.”

Moore’s efforts were rewarded with chants of “he’s one of our own” by the Tottenham support, who gave him a standing ovation when he was substituted off in the 88th minute.