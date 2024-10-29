How Paris Olympics transformed Zablon Ekwam from boy to man

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 29 – Kenyan sprinter Zablon Ekwam believes he is now a more mature athlete after making his Olympics debut at the summer games in Paris.

Ekwam says the experience has opened his eyes to what it takes to compete and succeed at the highest level.

“Paris provided me with a bigger picture from the time I arrived at the Olympics village. It was an eye-opener on what it takes to compete at the highest level. For now, I cannot limit my thinking to a local athlete or someone from the village. I now see myself as an Olympian and that influences my preparation for competitions,” the sprinter from Turkana county said.

Ekwam’s debut at the Paris Olympics did not go exactly according to plan after he suffered an injury in the preliminary round of the men’s 400m – having run 50 metres of the race.

The 27-year-old has turned his attention to next year’s World Championships in Tokyo and is already working towards meeting the qualifying time of 44.85 – 45.00 seconds.

It would be his second consecutive appearance at the global showpiece, following on from Budapest 2023 where he ran in the 4x400m mixed relay and 4x400m.

Team Kenya finished seventh in Heat 1 of the mixed relay as well as in Heat 2 of the 4x400m to exit the competition on a whimper.

His Olympics experience guiding him, Ekwam says his focus in Tokyo is to churn out a better result than Budapest.

“When you are given a certificate that indicates that you are an Olympian, it is a big thing. It shapes your mind and shows you that the next task is going to be bigger. This is the same mentality that I am carrying to the World Championships in Tokyo,” he said.

He has already laid out his targets for the upcoming season.

“I am hoping to go for another training camp in Miramas in preparation for the World Indoors. The last time we ran in the 4x400m and broke the African record but this time we will be looking for a medal. At the individual level, I want to win the national title for the men’s 200m and 400m as well as the national record, even as I prepare for Tokyo,” Ekwam said.

He added: “In Tokyo, I want to make it all the way to the finals and should I do that, then I will be able to fight for a medal.”