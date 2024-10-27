Harambee Stars punctured by South Sudan in CHAN qualifiers - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars goalkeeper Bryne Omondi clears the ball under pressure from a South Sudan attacker. PHOTO/SSFA

Harambee Stars punctured by South Sudan in CHAN qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Harambee Stars were beaten 2-0 by South Sudan in Juba in the first leg of the opening round of the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) on Sunday afternoon.

A pair of second half goals were enough for the Bright Stars of South Sudan to pick an important win in their quest to qualify for a first ever senior continental showpiece.

Ezbon Malish, who plays for Jamus FC opened the scoring in the 50th minute before midfielder Yohanna Juba completed the victory in the 68th minute.

Kenya are already assured of qualification by virtue of being one of the three host nations, and are only playing the qualifiers to get an opportunity o build a team for the tournament.

The return leg will be played next Sunday in Kampala, and the South Sudanese only need a draw to book a slot in the second round against either Djibouti or Rwanda. Djibouti shocked Rwanda 1-0 in the first leg match also played Sunday afternoon.

