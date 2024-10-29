‘Why sprinters need to run in AK Cross Country Series-‘ Kirwa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 29 – Athletics Kenya (AK) head coach Julius Kirwa has urged sprinters to participate in the ongoing Cross Country Series in readiness for the track and field season.

Kirwa believes that the competition can improve sprinters’ endurance ahead of a taxing track and field season next year.

“My advice is for them to come on board as well and register for the different legs of the competition. For example, a sprinter in 200m can compete in 2km loop as well as those who specialise in the 400m…they can run in the 2km and do two laps. At the end of it all, it will boost their endurance,” Kirwa said.

The head coach further advised all athletes who are hoping to make the team for next year’s World Championships in Tokyo to take the ongoing cross country season seriously.

“Any athlete who is hoping to compete for Kenya in Tokyo should take these cross country races seriously. Every athlete should participate in at least five legs of the series. Cross country allows you to test yourself and identify your strengths and weaknesses ahead of the track and field,” he said.

The 2024/25 season of the annual competition began on October 19 in Machakos where over 700 athletes were in attendance. Maurine Jepkoech crosses the finish line to win the senior women’s 10km race. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Asbel Kiprono and Maurine Jepkoech triumphed in the senior men and women’s 10km respectively.

The second leg was held at the Kapsokwony Boys’ Secondary School in Kapsokwony on October 26 where Edwin Bett and Jepkoech emerged victorious in the senior categories.

Kirwa expressed his excitement at the level of competition witnessed thus far, expressing expectation that there is more to come.

“What makes it exciting is that the courses for each of the competitions are very unique…there are very unique obstacles, which athletes have to contend with. There are hilly ones…swampy areas and the dry patches that puts the athletes to the test and brings out the best in them,” he said.

The next leg of the series is set for November 2 in Iten with registration for the same ongoing.