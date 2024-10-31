‘Unbelievable moment’ – Bronny James hits first NBA points

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, USA, Oct 31 – Bronny James scored his first NBA basket for the Los Angeles Lakers in a 134-110 defeat by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Evan Mobley grabbed 25 points and Donovan Mitchell added 24 as the Cavaliers made it five straight wins to record their best start to a season since 2016-17.

LeBron James, 39, who previously had two spells at Cleveland, and his son Bronny, 20, made history last week, becoming the first father-son duo to share the court in an NBA game during the Lakers’ season-opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“It was insane. Much more than I anticipated for sure. It was a nice moment,” said Bronny.

“The chants really got me. I was straight-faced but I felt it. It felt pretty good, especially coming from here. It was a special moment for me.”

LeBron said: “To see him get his first NBA basket in this arena, where he grew up not too far from here – it’s an unbelievable moment.”

Bronny came on with just over five minutes left against the Cavaliers and scored his first NBA points on a step-back, 14-foot jumper over Tristan Thompson.

He missed a three-point attempt with less than a minute to play, while his father finished with 26 points, six rebounds and six turnovers.

Meanwhile, Pascal Siakam made a tie-breaking three-pointer with 7.3 seconds remaining in overtime to help the Indiana Pacers defeat the Boston Celtics 135-132 in Indianapolis.

Jaylen Brown missed a three-point attempt to tie the game on the defending champions’ final possession, resulting in a first defeat of the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 44 points as the New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat 116-107, while the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs 105-93.

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama limped off with an injured foot in the second quarter, before the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year returned to finish with a career-low six points.

The Detroit Pistons earned their first win of the season following a 105-95 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

It was a closer game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the LA Clippers in California, as Anfernee Simons scored 25 points in a one-point 106-105 victory for the visitors.

In other results, the Golden State Warriors managed without Stephen Curry, who injured his ankle against the Clippers on Monday, to win 104-89 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry’s replacement Brandin Podziemski nearly recorded a triple-double, and Buddy Hield managed 21 points.

Bilal Coulibaly scored a career-high 27 points in the Washington Wizards’ 133-120 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

In North Carolina, Tre Mann and Cody Martin combined for 52 points off the bench to help the Charlotte Hornets edge past the Toronto Raptors 138-133.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls came back from a 10-point half-time deficit to beat Orlando Magic 102-99, despite 32 points from Paolo Banchero.

Finally, the Brooklyn Nets eased past the Memphis Grizzlies 119-106 after Dennis Schroder scored a season-high 33 points.