Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center front, hobbles off the court after sustaining an injury to his left ankle in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Basketball

Curry injured in Warriors’ defeat against Clippers

Published

WASHINGTON, United States, Oct 28 – Head coach Steve Kerr said the injury Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry picked up in the 112-104 defeat against the LA Clippers is a “concern”.

The 36-year-old first limped out of the game in the third quarter, when he received treatment for a twisted ankle.

Curry, a two-time MVP, returned to the game four minutes into the fourth quarter but immediately aggravated the issue and had to be helped to the locker room by team-mate Gary Payton.

“He’s doing OK. He used the word ‘mild’ or ‘moderate’,” Kerr said.

“He’s obviously sprained that ankle many times before. He doesn’t think it’s too bad, but it’s a concern.”

Curry, who has an extensive history of ankle injuries, scored 18 points as the Warriors lost their first game of the NBA season.

Ivica Zubac and James Harden both totalled 23 points for the Clippers.

It was Zubac’s second successive double-double as the Croatian put up 17 rebounds with six assists to go with his 23 points.

“Every time they needed a bucket, they seemed to get one from Zubac,” Kerr said.

Elsewhere, the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 124-118 while the Houston Rockets narrowly lost 109-106 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Miami Heat cruised past the Charlotte Hornets 114-106 after unveiling a statue of franchise legend Dwayne Wade.

Wade, 42, is Miami’s leading all-time scorer and led the Heat to three NBA Championships over two stints in Florida.

