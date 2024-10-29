Wenger to lead Fifa taskforce on player welfare - Capital Sports
Arsene Wenger is FIFA's chief of global football development

Football

Wenger to lead Fifa taskforce on player welfare

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29 – Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will lead a Fifa taskforce on player welfare amid concerns about the football calendar.

Earlier this month, the top European leagues and players’ union Fifpro filed a legal complaint against Fifa to the European Commission over what they claim is an “abuse of dominance” by world football’s governing body over the international fixture calendar.

The players’ union is part of the taskforce led by Fifa’s chief of global football development Wenger along with representatives from Fifa’s member associations, confederations, the European Club Association and the World Leagues Association.

“The objective of the taskforce is to examine how suitable and effective safeguards for players can be implemented, also taking into account practical considerations from operational, medical, regulatory and legal perspectives,” Fifa said in a statement.

It will then “make recommendations informed by the latest scientific research into the topic of players’ physical and mental well-being”.

The group is set to convene in the coming weeks.

An already busy European football calendar has been further congested by the expanded Club World Cup, which will be staged in the United States from 15 June to 13 July next year.

Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri recently said players are close to going on strike in protest at an increase in games.

