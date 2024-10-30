Cracking the whip: Mathare suspend four for playing in unsanctioned league - Capital Sports
Mathare United's Kevin Kimani (R) in action against Sofapaka's Humphrey Mieno in a past match.

Kenyan Premier League

Cracking the whip: Mathare suspend four for playing in unsanctioned league

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 30 – Mathare United have suspended their skipper Ellie Asieche, Kevin Kimani, Eric Mulu and goalkeeper Brian Ouru for two weeks without pay for playing in an unsanctioned match/tournament.

In a statement, the club said the quartet broke several clauses in their contract for playing in the tournament.

“The four were involved in an unsanctioned match/tournament just days before our matchday six league encounter with Police FC without the knowledge of the club,” the club said.

They added: “By doing so, they broke several clauses in their contracts, one being that a player, “should maintain a high standard of physical fitness at all times and not to indulge in any sport, activity or practice that might endanger their fitness.”

The law enforcers went on to win that match 2-0 although the 2008 Kenya Premier League champions did recover to beat Talanta by the same scoreline in Saturday’s match at the Dandora Stadium.

Following the suspension, the club have said they will not be communicating further on the issue.

Meanwhile, fans of AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia – two of Kenya’s biggest clubs – have been frothing at the mouth after players from both sides were spotted playing in the unsanctioned tournament/teams.

Among those whose pictures have emerged on social media include AFC Leopards’ Julius Masaba as well as K’Ogalo’s Austin Odhiambo, Musa Masika and Rooney Onyango.

Gor lost 2-1 to Nairobi City Stars in their latest Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match on Monday, which left sections of their fan infuriated by the tepid performance.

It was their second straight winless match following a barren draw with league leaders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), a week earlier.

For Ingwe, a 1-0 loss to Murang’a SEAL, a fortnight ago, sent panic waves within the fanbase, with supporters warning coach Thomas Trucha to turn things around or pack up and leave.

Despite the pictures of the aforementioned players dotting the Internet, both clubs are yet to announce any disciplinary measures although Gor coach Leo Neiva named a completely different side for the match against City Stars.

