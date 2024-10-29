Firat to make squad changes in Stars’ team for South Sudan return tie

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat says he will make changes to the squad that travels to Kampala to face off with South Sudan in the return leg of their 2025 Africa Nations Championship qualifier this Sunday.

The tactician says he wants to use the match to give an opportunity to new players to show their worth as he tries to put in a strong squad to the competition that Kenya co-hosts next February.

“For sure we will try to give new players a chance. From the beginning we had a list of 45 players and for the second leg we will have lots of changes. We will give new players a chance to see them and what they can do,” the tactician said.

Firat still maintains that he sees no point of playing the qualifiers as Kenya is already assured of qualification by virtue of being one of the three hosts, but says he will still take the chance to try expand his squad depth.

The coach said; “We will have to bring better results. We will go out to win even if it doesn’t make a difference whether we win or not. We will try to see how the new players can help the team in the future and maybe who is ready in future to get into the A team.”

Among the players who will be handed their maiden bows at the national team is the Tusker FC duo of Charles Momanyi and striker Ryan Ogam. Momanyi has scored three goals and has one assist in seven matches fore the brewers while Ogam has scored five goals in four matches.

Stars lost 2-0 to the Bright Stars of South Sudan in the first leg in Juba last Sunday, and will need a win of more than three goals to progress to the next round.

Firat says they lost the first leg match in Juba because the Bright Stars were more motivated than them, as they are seeking qualification.