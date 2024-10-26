Jepkoech wins in Kapsokwony to continue sensational AK Cross Country Series run - Capital Sports
Maurine Jepkoech crosses the finish line to win the senior women's 10km race. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Athletics

Jepkoech wins in Kapsokwony to continue sensational AK Cross Country Series run

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 26 – North Rift’s Maurine Jepkoech continued her winning run in the 2024/25 Athletics Kenya (AK) Cross Country Series with victory in the second leg in Kapsokwony on Saturday.

Jepkoech clocked 34:05.87 to clinch the senior women’s 10km race, ahead of world half marathon bronze medalist Catherine Reline, who timed 34:07.77 to take second.

Kenyan-born Romanian Delvin Relin Meringor finished third after clocking 34:38.54.

It was Jepkoech’s third victory in seven days, following her triumph at last weekend’s BingwaFest athletics championships and first leg of the cross country series — both held at the Machakos Teachers’ College.

The youngster admitted she has made tremendous progress since graduating from the junior ranks, a year ago.

“Winning in Machakos and here today is as a result of the experience I have gained from competing at the junior ranks before transiting to the senior level. I have been working hard and also listening to the advice of my coach (Emmanuel Kipkoech) who has helped me a lot,” the 20-year-old said.

Bett the best man

Meanwhile, National Police Service’s Edwin Bett emerged the best in the senior men’s 10km after clocking 30:20.12.

Simon Maywa — who competed and also finished second in the junior category in Machakos — followed behind in 30:37.86.

Africa Cross Country silver medalist Naibei Kiplimo timed 30:43.41 to finish third.

Edwin Bett wins the senior men’s 10km race in Kapsokwony. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

It was Bett’s first race since March when he finished 22nd at the national cross country championships in Ruiru.

Alamisi shines bright

At the same time, World Under 20 5000m champion Andrew Alamisi clocked 23:57.33 to win the under 20 men’s 8km race.

Cornelius Kipkosgei (23:57.54) and Edwin Elkana (24:09.00) came second and third respectively.

Alamisi said the race was perfect preparations for an upcoming competition in which he will be in contention.

“I was using today’s competition to test my body in preparation for a race I am supposed to be featuring in Italy in a few months. I am happy to have won today more so in front of my family members who were watching on. I will now go back to training to work on my speed,” he said.

The under 20 women’s 6km race was won by Dorcas Chepkwemoi who clocked 20:31.81, ahead of Alice Chemtai (20:44.35) and Abigael Chemagei (21:08.29) in second and third respectively.

The third leg of the series is slated for Bomet on November 2.

