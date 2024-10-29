Kenyan duo beaten by Rwandese opposition in Africa Zone Five champs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Kenyan sides Equity Hawks and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) suffered defeats to Rwandese opposition on the second day of the Africa Zone Five Basketball Championships in Zanzibar on Monday evening.

National champions Hawks were beaten 86-73 by Rwanda Energy Group (REG), who were powered by two Kenyan star players, Victoria Reynolds and Mercy Wanyama.

Meanwhile, Zone Five holders KPA were beaten by a huge 20-point margin, losing 96-76 to APR in the late tip off.

In the early match, Wanyama and Reynolds starred for REG, Wanyama put in a superb show with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds.

She was one of four Reg players to chalk double digit points with her national team teammate Reynolds cashing in 16 points. Kristina Morgan had 11 and nine rebounds while Destiny Philoxy had 18. Equity Hawks’ Melissa Akinyi in action against REG. PHOTO/FIBA

Betty Kananu was Equity’s best girl on the floor with a game high 19 points while Valary Kemunto also chalked in double digits with 12. Melissa Akinyi, Judith Pantaleo and Maryanne Nyagaki each chalked 10.

Meanwhile, KPA were totally dominated by APR who outscored them in three of the four quarters. Malian Kamba Yoro Diakite proved to be a thorn in the dockers’ flesh as she sunk a game high 27 points with Shaina Pellington (21) and Italee Lucas (22) both also going beyond the 20 point mark.

Channel Mokango also put in a shift with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Alima Doumbia and Grace Irebu were also on top of things for KPA each going beyond the 20 point mark, but it wasn’t enough for them to pull their team through.

Doumbia, signed by the dockers at the start of the season had 22 points while Grace Irebu had 21.