Amorim, 39, is a highly regarded coach who has won two Portuguese league titles with Sporting - including their first in 19 years - since joining in 2020.

‘Nothing is decided’ – Man Utd target Amorim on future

LISBON, Portugal, October 30 – Sporting boss Ruben Amorim says he has not yet made a decision about his future after Manchester United expressed an interest in appointing him manager.

Sporting confirmed earlier on Tuesday that United had made an approach and are willing to pay Amorim’s 10m euros (£8.3m) release clause.

Speaking after his side’s 3-1 Portuguese League Cup quarter-final win against Nacional on Tuesday evening, Amorim told Sport TV:, external “Nothing is decided yet. I don’t know if it’s the farewell game or not.”

Then in a news conference he added: “There is interest from Manchester United, there is the payment of a contract term and when I have something more solid, I will come here and tell my position, because it will be my choice.

“While I don’t have everything decided, for one side or the other, I can’t tell much more”.

Amorim added that he will be at training on Wednesday to prepare for Friday’s league game against Estrela da Amadora.

Asked if he will be in the dugout at Old Trafford for Manchester United’s game against Chelsea on Sunday, Amorim said: “I will be here.” But when pressed added: “I don’t know.”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says United would be getting a high-level coach in Amorim.

“All I can talk about is the experience of playing twice against Ruben’s Sporting Lisbon team, one or two seasons ago, and the pressure was really, really good,” the Spaniard told a news conference.

“And look this season, he is unbeaten and winning all the games in the Portuguese League and the Champions League, [they have] the same points as us. So a high manager.

“What’s going to happen I don’t know, because what happened here in my experience, doesn’t mean it works for the other ones. The manager, the team, the club, the structures, the physios, the doctors, the players, it’s many things”.

‘I don’t think United is the right place for him’

Sporting fans speaking to BBC Sport outside the stadium before the Nacional game were sad about Amorim’s reported departure, with some questioning the decision to move to Old Trafford.

Ruben: “I hope he doesn’t leave. I am a little upset because we need him. I don’t think United is the right place for him right now but let’s see what happens”.

Eric: “Leaving in the middle of the season is very bad. It is for a club in one of the major leagues with a good history, but the timing is just sad. I have never seen a coach like him in my life”.

Andre: “I feel more confused than angry, I don’t know why he would go to United now. They say the United train only stops once. But if he stays here and wins another championship, he will get better trains. United don’t feel like the one right now”.

Diogo: “It is hard to lose him mid-season but he has to make his own career path. We are grateful for everything he did. The next coach, whoever it is, will do a great job as well. Ruben is a great coach and will do fine at United”.

