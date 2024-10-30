Valencia match postponed after flash floods in Spain

MADRID, Spain, October 30 – Valencia’s Copa del Rey match against Parla Escuela has been postponed after the devastating flash floods in Spain.

At least 62 people have died after torrential rain in the country, with the town of Chiva, near Valencia, receiving more than a year’s worth of rain in eight hours.

Valencia’s away game against the sixth-tier side was to be played in Parla, located 15 miles from the Spanish capital of Madrid, on Wednesday.

The match has been rescheduled to 6 November and will be played at the same venue.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) says it is “working intensively” with affected clubs and that further fixtures on Thursday could be rearranged.

Valencia host La Liga champions Real Madrid at Mestalla Stadium on Saturday.