More Goodies as Team Kenya Paris Medallists receive Cash Rewards and Holiday Treat

NAIRIOBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – “For whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” That Bible Verse from the Book of Galatians 6:7-8, is now very familiar to Team Kenya’s medallists for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Since the conclusion of the multi-sporting event two weeks ago (August 11, 2024) in the City of Love at the French Capital where Kenya cemented her place as the best in the continent and second in the world in Athletics, goodies of all kind are now trickling in for medallists.

In an award gala hosted Friday night at a Nairobi Hotel, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) rewarded all gold medallists Ksh 1.2 million (10,000 USD), silver winners Ksh 967,000 (7,500,000 USD) while bronze holders pocketed Ksh 645,000 (5,000 USD).

On top of that, tele-communication service provider Safaricom awarded all the medallists Ksh, 200,000 while all the participants received more airtime.

If that is not enough, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) offered a 5-day all expenses paid trips to Magical Kenya signature experiences and through the brand KTB will work with Kenyan athletes as brand Ambassadors.

This cash rewards come just a week after the government rewarded gold medallist Ksh 3 million, silver Ksh 2 million while bronze went home with Ksh 1 million.

For gold medallist, a further Ksh 6.4 million awaits them from the World Athletics’ new Olympics awarding scheme.

This is good music to National Police Service athlete Beatrice Chebet who becomes the biggest beneficiary after scooping two gold medals in women’s 5000m and 10,000m at the Paris Olympics.