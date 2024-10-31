Ruben Amorim expects clarity soon over Sporting future

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct 31 – Manager Ruben Amorim says there will be “clarification” over his expected move to Manchester United after Sporting’s game against Estrela on Friday.

He is expected to remain in charge at Portuguese side Sporting until the next international break from 11-19 November.

There remains confusion over whether a deal has been completed for Amorim to take over at Old Trafford after Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday.

“It’s a negotiation between two clubs, it’s never easy,” Amorim, 39, said.

United board member Sir Dave Brailsford told fans “it’s done” as he arrived for Wednesday’s EFL Cup win with Leicester and posed for a photograph. This information has been corroborated by additional sources from Portugal.

However, Sporting officials are adamant there is still no official deal and talks are continuing.

Manchester United have refused to comment.

“Even with the clauses, it’s never easy, they have to talk and we will have clarification after the game, it will be very clear,” Amorim added.

“So it’s one more day after the game tomorrow, we will have a decision made.”

Sporting have a key Champions League encounter with Manchester City on Tuesday and play Amorim’s former club Braga in the league on 10 November, before European top-flight football pauses for Nations League games.

Sporting have won all nine of their league fixtures this season and hold a three-point lead over Lisbon neighbours Benfica at the top of the table.

On Tuesday, they beat Nacional 3-1 in the Portuguese League Cup but Amorim admitted recent speculation over his future has destabilised the squad.

“I know my players and I’m honest with you when I say that they weren’t normal. I realised they were nervous and anxious about the news, with a series of tough games coming up,” Amorim said.

“They know me so well. I’ve proved that I’ll defend them until the last minute. But there are things I can’t control.

“There are things we can’t control, the clubs are negotiating. It’s not the coach’s decision.”

As Amorim stood up to leave Thursday’s news conference he was asked what he liked about the Premier League – “everything,” he said with a smile.

Financial rules around Sporting mean they have to confirm to the Lisbon Stock Exchange when an agreement has been reached for him to leave.

Van Nistelrooy ‘motivated to stay and help’

Ruud van Nistelrooy conducted his first news conference on Thursday since being appointed as United’s interim manager.

The former Manchester United striker said he had been told he would have the role for a “short” period of time and added he was “guessing” he would take charge of Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea.

“I felt that I was called upon to help the club forward in the situation and obviously it was difficult that Erik [ten Hag] had to leave,” Van Nistelrooy said.

“It was very disappointing, obviously with mixed feelings, but after that you have to switch the mindset to win because in the end there’s 75,000 people waiting and celebrating, and millions watching at home.

“I think that’s what we try to do and same for Sunday at least, then after that we’ll see.”

Van Nistelrooy also discussed conversations he had this week with Ten Hag, following his sacking, and former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who watched Wednesday’s win at Old Trafford.

On Ten Hag, whom he spoke to before Wednesday’s win over Leicester, he said: “Obviously [he’s] very disappointed because he really cared for the club.

“In the first conversation we had over talks for me to come back to the club with him, I really felt that he cared and loved the club and wanted to bring this club forward.

“That’s where we connected and that’s why he’s also hurt that he had to leave but [he’s] also proud of his achievements here with the two cups and obviously the history that he’s leaving with that.”

On United great Ferguson, Van Nistelrooy said: “We spoke shortly about my situation, shortly about the team, and most of all he wished me luck for the game. It’s always great to speak to him.”

Following the match against Chelsea on Sunday, United have a Europa League tie with Greek side PAOK at Old Trafford on 7 November before hosting Leicester in the league on 10 November prior to the international break.

They head to newly promoted Ipswich, managed by former United coach Kieran McKenna, immediately after the international break.

Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt could be Amorim’s first Old Trafford opposition in the Europa League on 28 November, with a Premier League game against Everton the following weekend.

After the victory over Leicester, Van Nistelrooy said he was willing to continue working at the club “in any capacity”.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old Dutchman said on his future at the club: “I came here to help the club forward, and I’m still very motivated to do so in any capacity as an assistant and now as an interim manager, and after that I go back to my assistant contract that I have here for this season and next.

“I’m very motivated to stay here and help the club forward. That’s my absolute goal.”