Man City striker Miedema has knee surgery

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, October 30 – Manchester City striker Vivianne Miedema has had surgery on her left knee.

The 28-year-old Netherlands international has not played since the Champions League victory against Barcelona on 9 October.

City have not revealed the extent of Miedema’s injury or said how long she could be sidelined for.

“Everyone at City would like to wish Viv a full and speedy recovery,” City said.

Miedema has scored two goals in five games in all competitions since joining in July after her contract with Arsenal expired.

In her final two seasons at Arsenal Miedema played only eight Women’s Super League (WSL) games after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee in December 2022.

City are top of the WSL after five games, one point above Chelsea.