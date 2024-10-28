'Chasing Sunshine, Waves & Padel': Serena Beach Resort Launches Padel Tennis - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Serena Beach Resort & Spa Team. PHOTO/SERENA BEACH RESORT AND SPA

Sports

‘Chasing Sunshine, Waves & Padel’: Serena Beach Resort Launches Padel Tennis

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 28 – Serena Beach Resort and Spa have become the first resort in Mombasa to install a padel tennis court.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court was opened on October 25 during a vibrant event during which participants partook in the fast-growing sport within the tranquil seaside setting, unique to the resort.

General manager of the resort, Alphaxad Chege, expressed excitement at the new milestone.

“We are delighted to be the first resort in Mombasa to have introduced the fastest growing sport . This is in line with Serena Hotel’s promise to Enhance guest experiences while staying attuned to evolving hospitality trends,” Chege said.

Padel tennis court at Serena Beach Resort and Spa. PHOTO/SERENA BEACH RESORT AND SPA.

The padel tennis court — open to both in-house and walk in guests — is part of Serena Hotels Africa objective of enhancing their guests’ overall wellness.

Padel tennis is an exciting variation of tennis that provides a fun way to exercise and interact.

General Manager Serena Beach Resort & Spa, Mr. Alphaxard Chege. PHOTO/SERENA BEACH RESORT AND SPA.

It is played using a short, stringless racquet with an elastic surface and a low compression tennis ball, within an enclosed court whose walls consist of glass and metallic mash.

With schools on holidays — and the festive season fast approaching — the tennis court at Serena provides a perfect opportunity for patrons looking to entertain and keep their kids engaged.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved