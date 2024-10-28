‘Chasing Sunshine, Waves & Padel’: Serena Beach Resort Launches Padel Tennis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 28 – Serena Beach Resort and Spa have become the first resort in Mombasa to install a padel tennis court.

The court was opened on October 25 during a vibrant event during which participants partook in the fast-growing sport within the tranquil seaside setting, unique to the resort.

General manager of the resort, Alphaxad Chege, expressed excitement at the new milestone.

“We are delighted to be the first resort in Mombasa to have introduced the fastest growing sport . This is in line with Serena Hotel’s promise to Enhance guest experiences while staying attuned to evolving hospitality trends,” Chege said. Padel tennis court at Serena Beach Resort and Spa. PHOTO/SERENA BEACH RESORT AND SPA.

The padel tennis court — open to both in-house and walk in guests — is part of Serena Hotels Africa objective of enhancing their guests’ overall wellness.

Padel tennis is an exciting variation of tennis that provides a fun way to exercise and interact. General Manager Serena Beach Resort & Spa, Mr. Alphaxard Chege. PHOTO/SERENA BEACH RESORT AND SPA.

It is played using a short, stringless racquet with an elastic surface and a low compression tennis ball, within an enclosed court whose walls consist of glass and metallic mash.

With schools on holidays — and the festive season fast approaching — the tennis court at Serena provides a perfect opportunity for patrons looking to entertain and keep their kids engaged.