City Stars stun champions Gor Mahia in Machakos action - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi CIty Stars celebrate their win over Gor Mahia. PHOTO/City Stars/X

Football

City Stars stun champions Gor Mahia in Machakos action

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – 10-man Nairobi City Stars came from a goal down to stun champions Gor Mahia 2-1 in Monday afternoon action in the FKF Premier League at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Levin Odhiambo had given Gor a first half lead, but City Stars rallied in the second half, with Robinson Asenwa equalizing on the hour mark before Dennis Oalo, a former Gor Mahia marksman, hit the winner eight minutes later.

City Stars finished the match with 10 men after Edwin Buliba was sent off in the 89th minute for a second yellow card, but Simba wa Nairobi managed to hold on for their first win of the season in the sixth time of asking.

City Stars striker Dennis Oalo battles for the ball wlth Gor Mahia defender Kennedy Onyango. PHOTO/Courtesy

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved