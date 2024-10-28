City Stars stun champions Gor Mahia in Machakos action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – 10-man Nairobi City Stars came from a goal down to stun champions Gor Mahia 2-1 in Monday afternoon action in the FKF Premier League at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Levin Odhiambo had given Gor a first half lead, but City Stars rallied in the second half, with Robinson Asenwa equalizing on the hour mark before Dennis Oalo, a former Gor Mahia marksman, hit the winner eight minutes later.

City Stars finished the match with 10 men after Edwin Buliba was sent off in the 89th minute for a second yellow card, but Simba wa Nairobi managed to hold on for their first win of the season in the sixth time of asking.