Thunder bulk up with more international signings ahead of BAL Elite 16 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lebanese international Ater Majok in action for US Monastir.

Basketball

Thunder bulk up with more international signings ahead of BAL Elite 16

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – National men’s basketball league champions Nairobi City Thunder have bulked up their squad ahead of the Elite 16 round of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) with the addition of two international stars to their roster.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Thunder have signed Niger shooting guard Abdoulaye Harouna and Lebanese power forward Majok Ater for what is expected to be a tougher round in their quest to become the first ever Kenyan team to qualify for the final BAL tournament.

The two players have vast experience playing at the BAL with Harouna having played in all four of the tournament’s edition. He has played for home side AS Nigelec, Cameroon’s Forces Armées et Police Basketball (FAP), AS Sale of Morocco, ABC fighters of Ivory Coast and Senegal’s AS Douanes.

The Nigerien was named in the All BAL defensive team of the tournament this year.

Power forward Majok, nicknamed AJ, was born in Sudan, raised in Australia and represents Lebanon internationally. He arrives at Thunder from Libyan outfit US Monastirand has previously played for AL Ahly Benghazi, Rwanda’s Patriots and Angola’s Petro de Luanda.

The two new signings will be a massive boost to Thunder as they prepare for the Elite 16 round of the BAL qualifiers, the final round to earn a ticket to the main tournament.

Thunder lost their American power forward Will Sydney to injury in the East Division qualifiers, and hence the arrival of Ater from US Monastir of Libya will be a massively timely boost for their bid to qualify.

Thunder finished second in the East division of the qualifiers, narrowly losing out to Burundi’s Urunani who were heavily stacked with foreign talent.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With a bigger stage to play in, Thunder coach Brad Ibs needed to bulk up on size, especially with Will’s recovery time at play.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved