Starlets thrash Philippines to wrap up Turkey Invitational Tour on a high

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 30 – Harambee Starlets wound up their Pink Ladies Cup campaign with a 4-1 thrashing of the Philippines on Wednesday evening at the Emirhan Stadium in Antalya, Turkey.

Elizabeth Mutukiza put them in front after only seven minutes, blasting the ball onto the roof of the net from a close range after turning past her marker to find some space.

Coach Beldine Odemba’s charges added the second in the 36th minute, Mutukiza’s low cross into the danger area finding its way into the net following a mix-up in the Philippines’ two centre backs.

The South East Asians pulled one back in the 66th minute via a penalty but it proved to be a false dawn as Starlets scored the third straight from the restart.

Chesting the ball down outside the Philippine 18, Purity Alukwe unleashed a vicious volley that sailed well over the keeper to restore Kenya’s two-goal lead.

Fasila Adhiambo then added a fourth in the 81th minute, dribbling past two defenders on the right wing before firing a low shot into the left bottom corner.

It was Starlets’ first win of the four-team tournament, following previous losses to Russia – who thrashed them 4-0 on Saturday – as well as Chinese Taipei who defeated them by a solitary goal.

The tournament was their first piece of action since their defeat to Botswana in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on December 5, last year.