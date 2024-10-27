Ngetich victorious in Valencia Half Marathon as Mateiko claims second in men's race - Capital Sports
Kenya's Agnes Ngetich poses with her running shoes after smashing the women-only world record for the 10km. PHOTO/ADIDAS RUNNING FACEBOOK

Athletics

Ngetich victorious in Valencia Half Marathon as Mateiko claims second in men’s race

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 27 – Kenya’s Agnes Ngetich won the women’s race at the Valencia Half Marathon on Sunday to continue her excellent history in the annual road race.

Ngetich clocked 1:03:04 in first place, ahead of Ethiopia’s Fotyen Tesfay who came second in 1:03:21.

Another Kenyan, World Road Running 5km silver medalist Lillian Kasait, took third after clocking 1:03:32.

It was Ngetich’s first race after she clocked 30:03 to win the women’s 10km at the Road to Records event in Herzogenaurach, Germany in April.

It was also the third podium finish of the year for the 23-year-old who stormed to victory at the Valencia Ibercaja 10km race during which she set a new world record of 28:46 – in addition to winning the senior women’s title at the National Cross Country Championships in March.  

Meanwhile, another Kenyan, Daniel Mateiko finished second in the men’s race after clocking 58:17.

Ethiopia’s Yomilf Kejelcha ran a world record of 57:30 to claim first place as Kenya’s Isaiah Lasoi timed 58:21 to finish third.

Mateiko has been a regular in Valencia, having also clocked third in 2021 and 2022.

Sunday’s podium finish also came on the back of his Olympic debut at this year’s edition in Paris where he clocked 26:50.83 to finish a disappointing 11th in the men’s 10,000m.

