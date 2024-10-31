Alamisi ready to test self against creme-de-la-creme of cross country at Iten meeting - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Andrew Alamisi wins the junior men's 8km at the AK Cross Country Series in Kapsokwony on October 26. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Athletics

Alamisi ready to test self against creme-de-la-creme of cross country at Iten meeting

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 31 – World Under 20 champion for the men’s 5000 metres, Andrew Alamisi, is looking forward to facing the best athletes at Saturday’s Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series in Iten

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Alamisi is confident the stiff competition he will face at the third leg of the annual series will bring out the best in him.

“Iten being the home of most Kenyan athletes, I am expecting the competition to be really tough compared to Kapsokwony. Many athletes could not make it to Kapsokwony for the second leg of the series because of the distance but I expect the field to be crowded in Iten where many of them are based,” he said.

Competing in his maiden race in the series, Alamisi won the Under 20 men’s 8km race in Kapsokwony, timing 23:57 ahead of Cornelius Kipkosgei (23:57) and Edwin Elkana (24:09) in second and third respectively.

It was Alamisi’s first race since September when he clocked 13:41.14 to win the world title in Lima, Peru.

Looking ahead to Iten, the Mount Elgon native says he has worked on his Achilles heel, which almost cost him victory in front of home fans in Kapsokwony.

“I have worked hard to improve on my speed and I also feel that my physical fitness has improved since then. However, I don’t want to get ahead of myself but will wait to see what the competition has to offer on Saturday,” he said.

As per Thursday morning (October 31), 611 athletes had registered for the competition with the number expected to reach 1,000.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Athletics Kenya’s (AK) David Leting says this is because Iten is the training base of most long distance runners in Kenya.

“The preparations for the cross country series are 80 per cent done. We are expecting the number of competitors to reach 1000 because most long distance runners come from here (Iten). We saw that many struggled to make it to Machakos and Kapsokwony because of the long distance but this is not the case with Iten,” he said.

Collection of bib numbers continues on Friday, Leting warning that no running numbers will be issued on the day of the competition.

The categories of competition include 2km loop, Under 20 men’s 8km, Under 20 women’s 6km, senior men and women’s 10km.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved