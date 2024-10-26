High-flying KCB stupefy Tusker to maintain unbeaten league run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 26 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) beat Tusker 3-2 to continue their winning run in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League in their encounter at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a on Saturday afternoon.

It took only eight minutes for the bankers to cash in, Francis Kahiro notching his fourth goal of the season following a cross by James Kinyanjui.

Kahiro bagged his brace five minutes later, rising highest to head in Kevin Okumu’s cross.

Ryan Ogam, however, halved the deficit for the brewers in the 38th minute, latching on to a Charles Momanyi headed pass to slot past Bonphas Munyasa in the bankers’ goal.

Tusker’s comeback mission was made tougher in the 61st minute when one of their players turned the ball into his own net from a low cross by Vincent Ondabu.

There was one more twist to the tale in the dying embers of the game as Ogam scored his second goal from the penalty spot, having been tripped in the danger area.

The win allows KCB to tighten their grip at the summit with 17 points, five ahead of second-placed Kariobangi Sharks.

Mathare’s rare sunshine

At the Dandora Stadium, Mathare United beat Talanta FC 2-0 to collect their second win in eight matches.

Cetric Asango scored the opener in the 48th minute, heading a Kevin Kimani corner into the top left corner.

Captain Ellie Asieche then ensured maximum points for the slumboys in the 60th minute.

The veteran put his laces through a delightful low pass from Meshack Ochieng on the right wing to fire past a hapless Mustapha Oduor in goal.

At the same venue, hosts Kariobangi Sharks played out a thrilling 1-1 draw with Shabana FC.

Tore Bobe took the lead in the 56th minute courtesy of Brian Michira — the left winger receiving a through pass from Darius Msagha before cutting in onto his right foot to fire past Sharks custodian Sebastian Wekesa.

Coach William ‘Kanu’ Muluya’s charges, however, equalised in the 63rd minute through Keith Imbali whose penalty sent Stephen Ochieng the wrong way after Stephen Bwire was fouled in the box by George Orako.