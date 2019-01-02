Official: Gor Mahia sign Dennis Oliech

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 2 – Gor Mahia have officially signed former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech on a two-year contract, the club announced on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have finalized negotiations and Dennis will officially be with us for a period of two seasons. We are happy to welcome him to the club because he is a legendary player and we feel he still has something to offer Kenyan football,” Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda told Capital Sport.

Oliech has trained with the side for the last one week and in an exclusive interview with Capital Sport last week, Oliech said he was joing Gor to fulfill the wishes of his late mother.