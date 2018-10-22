Lionesses pooled with N. Zealand for Dubai7s

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – The Kenya Lionesses have been placed in Pool A of next month’s Dubai Women’s Sevens and will clash with giants New Zealand who won the season opening Glendale Sevens in the USA over the weekend, Ireland and Russia.

The Kenyan ladies were invited for the second time to participate in the Women’s Sevens Series after they were crowned the Africa Women’s 7s Champions earlier this year. The first time was in 2016 when they participated in Clermont before heading out to Brazil for the Rio Olympics.

Pool B hosts Glendale runners up USA, the 2017 Dubai defending champions Australia, England and China while Pool C sees Canada, France, Spain and Fiji battle it out for a chance in the Main Cup finals.

Lionesses head coach kevin Wambua who also doubles up as the Shujaa assistant coach has admitted this will be a tough pool for them, but remains confident they will be in to make a good show as they prepare the team for next year’s qualifiers.

-Qualifiers

“Our main goal is to be ready for next year, it’s big for us as we have qualifiers for the HSBC Series as well as the Olympics in Tokyo. We want to use this tournament to test some of the new players coming into the system,” the tactician offered.

He added; “Training so far has been very positive; we have brought in some new players who have a lot of potential in them. Our main focus especially with them is the need to fine tune their skill set in preparation for the coming year.”

The HSBC Women’s World Rugby Sevens Series kicked off on 20th October in Glendale Colorado, USA. The New Zealand All Blacks were crowned Champions as they saw off the hosts, USA Eagles 33-7 in the final.

The Dubai Women’s Sevens will be played on November 29 and 30.

-Additional info courtesy KRU