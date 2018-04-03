Olago targets treble with Enterprise Cup win

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 – After successfully defending the Kenya Cup, KCB Rugby Club head coach Curtis Olago is confident of guiding his charges for a treble when they seek to win the Enterprise Cup.

KCB RFC had a superb Kenya Cup 2016/17 season not only retaining the title but won it unbeaten after overcoming Kabras scare in the final to win 29-24 at their Lions Den backyard in Nairobi’s Ruaraka.

Olago has also won the 2018 Eric Shirley Shield after beating Impala II 22-17.

The Enterprise Cup is slated to kick-off April 14 with four pre-quarterfinal fixtures where Homeboyz host Kenya Harlequin at the Jahmhuri Park, Kisii welcomes Mwamba at the Gusii Stadium, Blak Blad entertains Mombasa at the Kenyatta University while Nakuru will be away to take on Strathmore Leos.

A total of 12 KCB players have been selected to do duty for the national 15s team and Olago is not a worried, saying he has depth in his squad that is equal to the task.

“Some of the players will be selected for national team but that is not a worry, we will go on since we have other crop of players who are good and work on winning keeping the system and win the Enterprise Cup,” Olago noted.

Olago, who heaped praise on his charges for beating Kabras Sugar, is anticipating a tough duel in the Enterprise Cup, outlining that they will not underrate any team.

“It was pure resilience from the boys, they just refused to lose, it was super staff, all players gave their all and I dedicate this win to them. This season, we set put a new game pattern and as you see we are beaten.”

Champions KCB, beaten finalists Kabras Sugar, Impala Saracens and Nondescripts were handed byes to the quarterfinals.

Nondescripts benefited from the pick of the draw and replaced Homeboyz in the quarters after the Deejays forfeited their bye after fielding an ineligible player in last season’s semifinal loss to KCB.

Enterprise fixtures

Pre-Quarters

Saturday 14 April 2018

PQF1 Resolution Kisii v Stanbic Mwamba – Kisii

PQF2 Blak Blad v Regional Logistics CFS Mombasa – Kenyatta University

PQF3 Strathmore Leos v Top Fry Nakuru – Strathmore

PQF4 Menengai Cream Homeboyz v SportPesa Quins – Jamhuri Park

Quarters

Saturday 21 April 2018

QF1 KCB v winner PQF1 – Ruaraka

QF2 Kabras Sugar v winner PQF2 – Kakamega

QF3 Resolution Impala Saracens v winner PQF3 – Impala

QF4 Nondescripts v winners PQF4 – Jamhuri Park

Semis

Saturday 28 April 2018

Winner QF1 v Winner QF4

Winner QF2 v Winner QF3

Final

Saturday 5 May 2018 – RFUEA Ground