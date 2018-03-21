Ivory Coast have ‘no news’ of absent Yaya Toure

Shares

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, Mar 20 – Ivory Coast’s Football Federation (FIF) on Tuesday said it had “no news” of the whereabouts of star midfielder Yaya Toure, who did not turn up for training in France ahead of upcoming friendlies.

The 34-year-old Manchester City player came out of international retirement last December and was named in the Ivory Coast squad by interim coach Ibrahima Kamara.

The four-time African Player of the Year originally retired from international duty on 100 caps after winning the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

“The technical staff has no news of Yaya Toure,” the FIF said at the team’s training session in Beauvais, north of Paris.

The Ivory Coast, who failed to qualify for the World Cup, play friendlies in France against Togo on March 24 and Moldova three days later.