Rift Valley Marathon gets Sh1.9m boost from Kwesé

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – The 2018 Rift Valley Marathon has received Sh1, 950,000 from pan-African free-to-air broadcaster, Kwesè Free Sports, ahead of the race scheduled to run March 17 at Mosoriot, Nandi County.

The race is a global destination event that attracts runners from all over the world who participate in the magical experience of running with the Kenyans in Nandi County also known as the ‘SOURCE OF CHAMPIONS’.

Launched in 2012 by RUN FOR LIFE, the marathon has attracted more than 1000 participants from more than 15 countries across the globe and it has awarded Sh2mn in prize money, offered trips to Canada for race winners, awarded unique prizes including bicycles, livestock, maize seeds, and the world famous Kenyan Calabash to participants.

“Kwese is keen to grow and contribute to local sports in Kenya, this is a commitment we uphold in all our markets and we are thrilled to be part of this year’s Rift Valley Marathon,” Kwesé Free TV General Manager, Monicah Ndungu said.

“This is a race that has served as training ground for some of the most successful Kenyan runners competing on the global stage including Vivian Cheruiyot, BartonjoRotich, Abel Kirui, Wesley Korir, Stanley KipletingBiwott, and, AsbelKiprop to name a few. We are now at the forefront of making it not only a successful event but also a memorable one,” she added.

“We are really excited about the Kwesé Rift Valley Marathon partnership as our synergies are well aligned for the future of Sports in Africa and as we strive to grow the race into the biggest in sub-Saharan Africa by 2020, we hope to attract runners from around the world to come run with the Kenyans and experience the beautiful scenic Nandi County and the magical Rift Valley”, Rift Valley Marketing Director Sharon Allela, stated.

Providing the best in premium sports to fans across the continent free of charge is crucial to this pan-African broadcaster, Kwesé is also committed to fostering partnerships that build lasting momentum for local sports programs in Kenya.