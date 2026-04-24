Gachagua Urges Teachers to Reject SHA Cover, Demands Better Insurance as Opposition Intensifies Coastal Tour

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 24 – Rigathi Gachagua has called on teachers to demand a better medical insurance scheme, criticizing the current Social Health Authority (SHA) arrangement as inadequate and burdensome.

Speaking during a political tour of the Coast region, the DCP party leader said teachers continue to suffer under the scheme, which he claimed owes county governments over Sh8 billion, raising concerns over its sustainability and effectiveness.

Gachagua defended teachers who are yet to receive payments for marking last year’s KCSE examinations, accusing the government of misplaced priorities.

He alleged that funds meant for public services were being diverted for political purposes, instead of addressing pending dues owed to educators.

The remarks were made during the United Alternative Government’s three-day tour of Kwale and Mombasa counties, where opposition leaders have ramped up criticism of the current administration.

According to Gachagua, the government lacks a clear development agenda for the Coast region, accusing it of being preoccupied with corruption and mismanagement.

On security, the former Deputy President criticized Interior Cabinet Secretary over alleged tolerance of politically motivated violence, claiming that “goons” are being used to intimidate opponents and interfere with private property.

He cited a recent incident in Runda, where private land was reportedly invaded, and called on the Inspector General of Police to ensure protection of citizens and their property.

Kalonzo Musyoka echoed Gachagua’s sentiments, warning that security officers implicated in misconduct would be held accountable under a future administration.

The opposition team wrapped up the first day of their “Meet the People” tour with visits to Samburu, Mazeras, and Msambweni in Kwale County, as well as Likoni in Mombasa.

They are expected to continue their engagements with rallies scheduled in Nyali and Tononoka.