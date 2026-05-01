Ruto explains why Labour Day celebrations were held in a school compound

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – President William Ruto has attributed the delay in the construction of the long-awaited Kidundu Stadium in Vihiga County to land compensation disputes, saying the issue has now been fully resolved.

Speaking during the 61st Labour Day celebrations at Chavakali Boys High School, the President said the government had been unable to commence construction until residents occupying the project site were compensated and relocated.

“I want to assure you that your Kidundu Stadium was delayed because we first had to compensate the people occupying the land so that they could vacate and allow us access to the site,” Ruto said.

The President said the compensation exercise has now been completed, clearing the way for construction of the modern sports facility to begin.

According to Ruto, the government has spent Sh90 million to compensate and relocate affected residents.

“We have paid everyone who needed to be compensated. We have spent Sh90 million to relocate the people who were there so that we can build a modern stadium right here in Vihiga,” he said.

His remarks came against the backdrop of growing scrutiny over delayed government infrastructure projects, particularly those repeatedly promised but yet to materialise.

The decision to hold this year’s national Labour Day celebrations at a school compound rather than a stadium also highlighted Vihiga County’s lack of a modern sporting facility.

Once completed, the 10,000-seater Kidundu Stadium is expected to become a major sports hub in the region, providing a platform for talent development, youth engagement and the hosting of regional and national events.

The facility is also projected to stimulate local economic activity by boosting business opportunities and attracting visitors to the county.

In January,Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has previously described the project as a flagship Kenya Kwanza initiative that will redefine Vihiga’s sporting landscape and create new opportunities for young people.

Mudavadi had announced that the long-awaited Kidundu Stadium in Vihiga County will become a reality, with a new 10,000-seater facility set to host this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations.

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting with local landowners around the earmarked stadium site, Mudavadi said a breakthrough had been reached after owners agreed to release over 20 acres of land to facilitate construction, which is set to begin in February.

“Those who began the journey to have a stadium in Kidundu are no longer with us, but their hope and aspirations are finally coming true,” Mudavadi said.

“This will stop being a dream and become a reality. President Ruto had declared that he was keen to ensure Kidundu becomes a reality, and now we are here to make it a dream come true.”

Mudavadi added that that the names of contributing landowners will be enshrined in the stadium’s Hall of Honour once construction is completed.

Under the instructions of President William Ruto, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will commence construction in February, with completion expected within four months.

Once finished, Mudavadi said, Kidundu Stadium will put Vihiga on the national sports map, offering a platform for local talent while instilling pride in the county’s residents.