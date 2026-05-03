Police intercept Nairobi-bound bus ferrying ammunition and government stores along Thika–Garissa Highway

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 — A multi-agency security team has intercepted a passenger bus carrying ammunition and government stores along the Thika–Garissa Highway in what authorities say could have posed a serious security threat.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers manning a roadblock at Kanyonyoo flagged down the bus during a routine inspection before uncovering a concealed cache of weapons and security-related items.

“A multi-agency security team manning a roadblock at Kanyonyoo along the Thika–Garissa Highway has intercepted a passenger bus ferrying a cache of ammunition and government stores, thwarting what could have been a serious security threat,” the DCI said.

The bus, belonging to Buscar Sacco, was travelling from Lamu to Nairobi when it was stopped for inspection.

A search of the luggage compartment led officers to a suspicious blue metallic box.

Upon opening it, officers recovered 19 rounds of 7.62x51mm G3 live ammunition, 116 rounds of 7.62x39mm AK-47 ammunition, two empty AK-47 magazines, and two machetes.

Also found inside the box were items linked to the General Service Unit (GSU), including ceremonial attire, two combat jackets, three jungle green trousers, and a red beret.

Preliminary investigations indicate the consignment had been booked as a parcel at the Mokowe booking office in Lamu County and was destined for Nairobi.

Authorities said the package had no sender details, raising further suspicion.

In swift action, the driver, Said Abdulrazak Ahmed Abadalla, and the conductor, Bernard Ochieng Odhiambo, were arrested at the scene.

They, together with the bus and the recovered items, were escorted to Kanyonyoo Police Station, where they remain in custody pending further investigations.

Security agencies are now pursuing leads to establish the source of the consignment and identify individuals behind the shipment, amid efforts to dismantle any potential criminal network linked to the interception.