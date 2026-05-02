Police detain 45-year-old woman who accompanied Dr Obwaka on errands in Kitengela

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 — Police have detained a 45-year-old woman who was in the company of veteran obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr. Job Obwaka shortly before he collapsed and was pronounced dead on arrival at Nairobi Hospital.

A police incident report filed at Kilimani Police Station shows that Dr. Obwaka was brought to the hospital by ambulance on Friday evening after collapsing in Kitengela, where he had gone on personal errands.

Medical personnel at the facility confirmed that the 83-year-old doctor was dead on arrival.

“The deceased had a history of medical conditions, though the actual cause of death is yet to be established,” the report noted, adding that officers visited the hospital and documented the incident.

The woman, identified as Beatrice Wangare, believed to be a business partner of the deceased, has been placed in custody as a person of interest pending investigations by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

“Beatrice Wangare aged 45 years, has been placed in police custody as a person of interest pending further investigations,” the report said.

Postmortem awaited

Police said the body was moved to Lee Funeral Home for preservation and postmortem examination as investigators seek to establish the exact cause of death.

The death has also drawn public attention following remarks by former Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi, who linked the doctor’s declining health to what he described as government harassment.

In a statement, Havi alleged that interference in the management of Nairobi Hospital and “trumped-up charges” had contributed to the deterioration of Dr. Obwaka’s health.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale led tributes to the late medic, describing him as a towering figure in Kenya’s healthcare system.

“Dr. Obwaka devoted his life to advancing medical practice in Kenya, leaving an invaluable contribution to the medical fraternity through his clinical excellence, leadership, and mentorship,” Duale said.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) also mourned him as a distinguished practitioner who significantly contributed to women’s health and the training of generations of doctors.

Dr. Obwaka’s death comes weeks after his controversial detention over allegations linked to governance issues at Nairobi Hospital, which had already drawn criticism from medical bodies over due process and fairness.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing.