NACADA seized counterfeit alcohol in Makueni operation

MAKUENI, Kenya, May 2 – In a major enforcement operation led by the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), a multi-agency team has intercepted a large haul of counterfeit alcoholic drinks at the Speed Ways Distribution Depot in Kilome Market, Mukaa Sub County.

Acting on a tip-off from concerned residents, NACADA enforcement officers, alongside Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials and the National Police Service (KPS) including the Mukaa Sub County Police Commander, raided the premises. The operation, which concluded successfully at 10:00 PM, targeted the distribution of illicit, counterfeit alcoholic drinks believed to be circulating in Kilome town.

During the verification exercise, authorities discovered a lorry offloading alcoholic drinks and a pick-up being loaded for distribution. Three suspects, including the lorry driver, were arrested at the scene. A thorough search of three storage rooms revealed thousands of bottles of various spirits, including Ferrari ice, People Vodka, and Magic Gin—all bearing counterfeit excise stamps. KRA verification confirmed the stamps were fake, leading to the immediate seizure of the products, which were escorted to the KRA warehouse in Likoni.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to public safety.

“NACADA prioritizes the safety of the community above all else. We will continue to carry out operations aimed at ensuring that those operating outside the law are brought to book. Counterfeit alcoholic drinks pose a serious health risk, and we shall not relent in rooting out this menace,” Dr. Omerikwa stated.

A resident of Kilome Market, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal, thanked NACADA for the swift action.

“These suspects have been colluding their way into illicit operations for too long. NACADA is doing a good job. We feel safer knowing that such dangerous drinks are being removed from our market,” the resident said.

The case is currently being handled by KRA’s investigation and enforcement team, with the suspects booked at Kilome Police Station.