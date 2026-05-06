Senate Invites Public Views on Forest Conservation and Management Amendment Bill, 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The Senate has invited members of the public to submit written memoranda on the Forest Conservation and Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (National Assembly Bill No. 38 of 2025), as part of the constitutional requirement for public participation in law-making.

The Bill, which was read for the First Time in the Senate on Tuesday, 5th May, 2026, has been committed to the Standing Committee on Land, Environment and Natural Resources for consideration.

In line with Standing Order 145(5) of the Senate Standing Orders and Article 118 of the Constitution, the Committee is required to facilitate public participation and take into account views from stakeholders before presenting its report to the Senate.

“The Bill seeks to amend the Forest Conservation and Management Act (Cap. 385) to create a modern forestry legal framework that aligns with the Constitution, current global conservation practices and Kenya’s environmental obligations,” said the Clerk of the Senate, Jeremiah Nyegenye.

Among its key provisions, the Bill proposes the establishment of a Directorate of Forest Regulation, formal anchoring of the Kenya Forestry Research Institute within the legal framework, enhanced integrated management of dryland forests, and the creation of a framework for Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) schemes.

According to the Senate, the reforms are intended to align Kenya’s forest governance with the Constitution, emerging global conservation standards, and the country’s broader environmental obligations.

The Standing Committee on Land, Environment and Natural Resources has now opened the process for public input and is inviting interested persons, organisations, and stakeholders to submit their views on the Bill.

Memoranda may be submitted to the Clerk of the Senate, P.O. Box 41842–00100, Nairobi, or hand-delivered to the Office of the Clerk of the Senate at the Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi. Submissions may also be emailed to clerk.senate@parliament.go.ke with a copy to landenvironcommittee.senate@parliament.go.ke.

All submissions must be received on or before Monday, 11th May, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

The Bill and its accompanying digest, which outlines its contents and context, are available on the Parliament of Kenya website at www.parliament.go.ke under the Senate House Business section.