Antoine Moses sets new global record with 47,460 mangrove plantings in 24 hours at Tudor Creek

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 — Renown environmentalist Antoine Moses has planted a staggering 47,460 mangrove propagules within 24 hours at Mirarani, Tudor Creek in Mombasa, setting a new global record.

The milestone, confirmed at 08.01am marked the culmination of what organisers described as “a relentless 24-hour stretch of physical endurance and mental grit.”

“This is more than just a record,” the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) said in a statement, reaffirming Moses’ standing as one of the world’s leading tree-planting champions.

“It is a powerful symbol of commitment to environmental restoration.”

As the final count was verified, the site erupted into celebration, with conservationists, community members, and officials hailing the achievement as a defining moment for Kenya’s climate action efforts.

Backed by the KFS and conservation partners including Earthlungs, the initiative has drawn global attention to mangrove ecosystems—vital coastal buffers that protect shorelines, store carbon, and support biodiversity, yet remain among the most threatened habitats worldwide.

“This achievement comes at a time of heightened global attention,” KFS noted, referencing an ongoing review by Guinness World Records of another Kenyan attempt.

Environmentalist Hillary Kibiwott is currently under review for a separate terrestrial tree-planting record, adding further weight to Moses’ latest feat.

The event’s closing ceremony was attended by Gideon Mugambi, Principal Secretary in the State Department for Forestry, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Environment and key stakeholders in Kenya’s conservation sector.

“With this achievement, Antoine Moses has not only defended his global standing but elevated it,” the Kenya Forest Service said.

“He has delivered a defining moment of resilience, purpose, and environmental leadership on the world stage.”