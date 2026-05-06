KWS urges Laikipia conservancies to join rhino sanctuary expansion drive

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has called on community conservancies across Laikipia County to join a growing network of rhino sanctuaries, as the agency ramps up efforts to reintroduce the endangered species into the region.

KWS Director General Erustus Kanga made the appeal during a consultative meeting held at the Mpala Research Centre, which brought together landowners, research scientists, and other key stakeholders involved in conservation within the Laikipia landscape.

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to expand suitable habitats for rhinos under the Kenya Rhino Range Expansion (KRRE) programme, a strategic initiative aimed at easing pressure on overcrowded sanctuaries while boosting the long-term survival of the species.

Kanga commended landowners already hosting rhinos on their land, describing their role as critical in securing Kenya’s conservation gains, and urged more conservancies, particularly community-run ones, to step forward.

“As part of ongoing efforts to reintroduce rhinos into the Laikipia landscape, we appreciate the landowners who have already partnered with us. We are calling on others, especially community conservancies, to join this growing network of rhino sanctuaries,” Kanga said.

He emphasized that rhino conservation is a shared national responsibility requiring collaboration between government agencies, private landowners, and local communities.

“This is a shared national responsibility, and no stakeholder should be left behind,” he added.

Kanga assured stakeholders that KWS has put in place robust regulations and safeguards to ensure the successful and sustainable implementation of the reintroduction programme, amid concerns around security, habitat suitability, and human-wildlife conflict.

The KRRE programme seeks to establish new, secure habitats for rhinos while addressing population pressures in existing sanctuaries, many of which are nearing ecological carrying capacity.

KWS said expanding the rhino range into Laikipia, a region known for its mix of private ranches and community conservancies, offers a strategic opportunity to enhance genetic diversity, reduce risks associated with concentrated populations, and strengthen Kenya’s position as a global leader in wildlife conservation.

The agency urged landowners, conservancies, and conservation partners across Laikipia and beyond to participate in what it described as a historic conservation effort.