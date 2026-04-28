The Great Recalibration: How the West Is Rethinking China

A quiet but decisive shift is underway in how Americans, and the West more broadly, see China. After years of steadily worsening perceptions, public opinion has begun to move in the opposite direction. The change is measurable, consistent, and rooted in a deeper realignment between narrative and reality.

According to a survey published by the Pew Research Center on April 14, 2026, “Americans’ views of China have grown somewhat more positive in recent years,” with positive sentiment rising to roughly 27 percent from its 2023 low and the share describing China as an “enemy” declining. The same report notes that this marks a third consecutive year of improvement, even though a majority of Americans still hold unfavorable views.

Complementing this survey, Axios recently reported that favourability toward China “has increased for three straight years after hitting record lows”, while Associated Press data shows fewer Americans now classify China as an outright enemy compared to the peak of tensions earlier in the decade.

This evolution reflects a clear departure from the sharp hostility that defined the late 2010s and early 2020s. At its height, negative sentiment reached historic levels. Roughly 83 percent of Americans held unfavourable views of China in 2023 according to Pew Research Center data cited via National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, and about four in ten described China as an enemy according to Associated Press-NORC polling.

This rise and fall in sentiment did not occur in a vacuum. For years, Western discourse on China was shaped by a narrow set of frames from strategic rivalry, economic threat, and ideological opposition. Research shows that media coverage plays a significant role in shaping these perceptions. One large-scale study on media influence and public sentiment by arXiv found that U.S. media framing accounted for roughly 54 percent of variation in public opinion toward China. During periods of heightened geopolitical tension, particularly the U.S.-China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic, these narratives intensified, reinforcing a singular, adversarial image. The changing trend reflects the limits of that framing.

A growing number of people in the West are encountering China beyond official narratives. Exposure through trade, technology, travel and digital platforms is presenting a more complex picture. Reporting from Business Insider highlights how younger generations, in particular, are forming impressions shaped by direct or indirect engagement with China’s infrastructure, consumer technology, and urban development rather than purely political messaging.

Similarly, global data shows that perceptions are shifting beyond the U.S. A Pew Research Center Attitudes Survey in 2025 found that views of China have “turned slightly more positive” across multiple countries since 2024, even as overall sentiment remains mixed. Visual Capitalist analysis of global attitudes shows that in many parts of the Global South, favourable views of China remain significantly higher than in the West, reflecting longstanding economic and development ties.

This broader shift is reinforced by observable economic and technological outcomes. Efforts to constrain China’s rise, especially through technology restrictions, have not produced the expected slowdown. Instead, they have accelerated domestic innovation in key sectors. Multiple data points to China’s rapid advances in electric vehicles, renewable energy and industrial capacity, alongside its expanding role in global supply chains. In several of these sectors, Chinese firms are now setting competitive benchmarks.

This trend aligns with a wider pattern in economic history. External pressure often catalyses internal capacity-building. In China’s case, restrictions in semiconductors and advanced technology have driven investment, localisation, and ecosystem development.

Diplomacy reflects this same recalibration. Despite ongoing strategic competition, engagement between Western governments and Beijing remains active. High-level visits, economic dialogues, and multilateral cooperation continue to define the relationship. Analysis from The Diplomat publication describes current U.S.-China relations as existing “between engagement and decoupling,” capturing a reality in which competition and interdependence coexist.

This is an adjustment to structural realities. China’s central role in global trade, manufacturing and climate policy ensures that sustained engagement remains necessary. Western leaders continue to travel to Beijing, negotiate, and coordinate on shared challenges, underscoring the limits of a purely adversarial approach. Public opinion is now aligning with that reality.

The earlier surge in negative sentiment stands as a peak shaped by a specific moment of heightened tension, concentrated messaging, and geopolitical uncertainty. The current trajectory points toward stabilisation at a more measured level, where China is viewed through multiple lenses rather than a single adversarial frame.

This is a normalisation grounded in exposure, experience and observable outcomes. As Pew Research Center data makes clear, Americans are now increasingly nuanced in their views. A public that recognises complexity creates space for policies that reflect complexity, strategies that combine competition with coordination and acknowledge interdependence alongside rivalry.

Ultimately, engagement is becoming more pragmatic and sustainable. The narrative that once framed China in exclusively negative terms is giving way to a more grounded understanding supported by data, lived experience, and global realities.