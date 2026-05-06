Ruto Appoints Justice Mohamed Warsame to Supreme Court After Parliamentary Approval

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – President William Ruto has appointed Court of Appeal Judge Justice Mohamed Warsame to the Supreme Court of Kenya, following his approval by the National Assembly after parliamentary vetting.

The appointment comes after Justice Warsame successfully went through the nomination and approval process conducted by the Judicial Service Commission and subsequent scrutiny by Members of Parliament, who endorsed his suitability for elevation to the apex court.

He now awaits formal swearing-in to officially assume office as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Warsame’s appointment fills an existing vacancy at the Supreme Court and restores the court to its full constitutional complement following the passing of a serving judge.

A seasoned jurist, Justice Warsame has served at the Court of Appeal since 2012, where he has handled major constitutional and appellate cases. His elevation is expected to strengthen the Supreme Court as it continues to handle high-profile constitutional, electoral, and public interest disputes.

Once sworn in, he will join the Chief Justice and fellow justices in shaping landmark rulings at the highest level of Kenya’s judiciary.