Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Gachagua Insists Opposition Will Front Single Presidential Candidate Against Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Democratic Congress Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has reaffirmed that the United Opposition will present a single presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto in the next general election, insisting that their coalition remains intact despite claims of internal divisions.

Speaking during public engagements in Gatanga Constituency, Murang’a County, Gachagua alleged that some individuals within the opposition are working with elements in government to create disunity and spread the perception that the alliance is fractured.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He maintained that the opposition is united and committed to a transparent internal process that will produce one flagbearer.

According to him, all aspirants who take part in the nomination process have agreed in principle to support whoever wins the ticket.

“Whichever candidate emerges victorious will be supported by all others,” he said, adding that he is personally ready to step aside if another contender is selected.

Gachagua further urged supporters to ignore claims of infighting, warning against what he described as efforts to undermine the unity of the so-called alternative government.

In his remarks, he also referenced recent comments by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on youth activism, alleging that President Ruto had engaged in external political benchmarking—claims that remain unverified.

Turning to the upcoming Ol Kalou by-election, Gachagua urged residents, especially young people, not to sell their identity cards, accusing the ruling side of attempting to manipulate the electoral process.

He insisted that the party nominations scheduled for Saturday would be free and fair.

He was accompanied by several leaders, including Senator Joe Nyutu, Kigumo MP Munyoro, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, Gatanga MP Edward Muriu, and other regional leaders, who echoed criticism of the government over corruption and economic management.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto Appoints Justice Mohamed Warsame to Supreme Court After Parliamentary Approval

Justice Warsame now awaits formal swearing-in to officially assume office as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Orphaned baby hippo to be hand-reared by keepers at Kenya sanctuary

KWS which rescued the calf and handed it over to the wildlife charity for specialised care, said the mother may have died from natural...

3 hours ago

Kenya

ENAF Boss Riria Raises Alarm Over Period Poverty, School Dropouts Among Girls

Dr. Riria said many girls continue to miss school or drop out entirely due to the absence of dignity kits, which include sanitary towels...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Deaths Drop at JOOTRH as Investments in Specialized Care Pay Off

Okise said the facility has reduced monthly deaths from an average of 10–11 cases to about four or five, marking a significant improvement in...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto Welcomes New Ambassadors, Urges Stronger Kenya Ties

President Ruto welcomed the envoys and encouraged them to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations between Kenya and their respective countries.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kindiki Urges Regulatory Agencies to Boost Efficiency, Cut Business Costs

Kindiki noted that Kenya’s 127 regulatory authorities and agencies must exercise their statutory powers firmly but fairly.

4 hours ago
Atwoli says there is need for the clause to be expunged in the report for indsutrial stability to prevail in the country. Atwoli says there is need for the clause to be expunged in the report for indsutrial stability to prevail in the country.

Kenya

COTU Slams Gachagua Over “Reckless Attacks” on Trade Unions

The organization claims his remarks risk fueling tribal divisions and weakening the cohesion of Kenya’s workforce.

4 hours ago

Kenya

The one mistake that could cost you KUCCPS university placement

Clock is ticking for students as KUCCPS warns thousands risk missing out by failing to submit applications before midnight.

8 hours ago