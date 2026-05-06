OPINION: What Private schools owe Kenya’s Future: Balancing tradition and innovation in education

Education remains one of the most transformative forces in society, an enduring pathway through which individuals unlock opportunity, expand their potential, and lead more meaningful, productive lives.

Across Kenya, learning institutions are increasingly under pressure to adopt competency-based approaches, integrate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, and place greater emphasis on holistic development, including sports and creative disciplines.

The country stands at a defining moment at it transitions from the traditional exam-oriented 8-4-4 system to Competency-Based Education (CBE), signalling a broader shift in how learners are prepared for the future.

This transformation of Kenya’s education systems is unfolding at a time of high demand, which requires not only policy shifts but also a change in mindset across institutions.

Private schools, long regarded as champions of academic excellence, have built their reputation on a balance of tradition, consistency, and results.

These attributes continue to inform the expectations of parents seeking environments that deliver both strong outcomes and well-rounded development.

At this intersection of tradition and innovation, private schools are well positioned to model the future of education with their relative autonomy and resource flexibity.

However, they must embrace innovation not as a branding tool, but an academic obligation to our children who are and will be the leaders of the future.

This includes rethinking assessment models, incorporating problem-based learning, and creating opportunities for learners to engage with real world challenges that strengthen cognitive critical thinking and adaptability.

In this evolving landscape, institutions that offer multiple learning pathways demonstrate how continuity and change can coexist.

For example, Makini Schools has successfully integrated the Competency-Based Education framework alongside the Cambridge curriculum, allowing learners to benefit from both global academic standards and locally relevant competencies.

This dual approach reinforces the idea that innovation does not replace tradition but rather enhances it creating a more dynamic and responsive learning experience.

Policy makers and stakeholders must acknowledge Africa’s youthful population, rapid urbanisation, and demographic growth, making the private sector participation in education essential.

Too often, the debate around private education is limited to rigid and oversimplified contrasts, depicting it as a contest between privilege and access.

Thisframing amplifies the perceived clash between financial ambition and genuine educational purpose.

This framing overlooks the role these institutions play in advancing quality, experimentation, and scalability within the wider system.

Private schools have the capacity to pilot best practices, evaluate new models, and share insights with the broader ecosystem.

This includes integration of AI powered learning tools that utilise algorithms to track a learner’s progress, adjust questions based on responses and require mastery of a concept before allowing progression.

Throughplatforms such as ADvLEARN, which is already being implemented across ADvTECH Group institutions, , this approach is not theoretical but an ongoing reality.

It equips educators with deeper insights into learners’ progress while enabling more tailored and effective instruction.

Such innovations create opportunities for collaboration with stakeholders, opening pathways to scale these tools across more learning environments and positioning technology as an enabler of progress rather than a disruptor.

Beyond academic metrics, private institutions also have a mandate to expand access through meaningful scholarship programs that identify and nurture talent regardless of socioeconomic background.

Such efforts foster diversity within learning communities, cultivating empathy, inclusion and shared ambition which prepares the learners to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

Ultimately, learning institutions serves as a fundamental engine of national progress, fueling economic growth, strengthening social cohesion, and shaping a country’s long- term competitiveness in an increasingly dynamic global landscape.

Private schools, in particular, have a critical role to play in striking a balance between excellence while widening access to opportunities for learners from diverse backgrounds.

Kenya stands not just at a curricula shift, it is at the cusp of reimagining its entire approach to learning.

The opportunity is to build a system that is dynamic, inclusive, and future ready, capable of unlocking the full potential of its youth.

By Miss Kelsey Keech, Academics Director, Makini Schools