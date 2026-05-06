Kenya backs Justice Njoki Ndung’u in bid for ICC judgeship

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – Kenya has intensified efforts to secure a seat for Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung’u at the International Criminal Court (ICC), with top government officials rallying behind her candidacy.

President William Ruto on Monday held a high-level meeting at State House with Chief Justice Martha Koome, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, and Ndung’u, signalling unified national support for her bid.

The consultations, held on the sidelines of the swearing-in of newly appointed High Court and Environment and Land Court judges, underscored what officials described as a coordinated, non-partisan push to elevate Kenya’s presence in international justice.

Ndung’u, a long-serving Supreme Court judge since its establishment in 2011, is widely recognised for her role in shaping Kenya’s constitutional and criminal jurisprudence.

She is also credited as the principal architect of the Sexual Offences Act, which strengthened the country’s legal framework on gender-based violence, and played a key role in the development of the African Union’s Maputo Protocol on women’s rights.

If successful, Ndung’u will join the 18-member bench of the ICC based in The Hague, Netherlands, marking a significant milestone for Kenya’s influence in global legal affairs.