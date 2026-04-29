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WWF Kenya expands predator deterrent programme in Amboseli–Chyulu landscape

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 — WWF Kenya has completed a fresh rollout of predator deterrent lights across the Amboseli–Chyulu sub-landscape, installing 272 new units and bringing the total number to 543 as part of efforts to curb human–wildlife conflict.

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The conservation agency said the initiative, implemented with support from the Michael Otto Foundation for Sustainability, is already delivering tangible benefits to local communities living alongside wildlife.

According to WWF Kenya, the latest installations directly benefit 923 people and are helping protect 2,866 goats and sheep, as well as 1,137 cattle, from nighttime predation.

The deterrent lights, typically installed around livestock enclosures, are designed to scare off predators such as lions and hyenas by mimicking human activity, reducing attacks during the night when most incidents occur.

“The installations were prioritized in response to recent livestock depredation incidents reported over the past few months, which affected cattle, goats, and sheep in homesteads,” WWF-Kenya said.

The Amboseli–Chyulu ecosystem, which spans parts of southern Kenya, is a critical wildlife corridor supporting elephants and large carnivores, but also experiences persistent tensions between conservation goals and pastoralist livelihoods.

WWF Kenya noted that scaling up the use of predator deterrent lights is expected to significantly reduce livestock losses, improve household resilience, and foster long-term coexistence between communities and wildlife.

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