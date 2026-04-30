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Global Coalition Reinforces ‘Berlin Principles’ as Roadmap to End Sudan War

Speaking on the initiative, Massad Boulos described the coalition as “unprecedented” in both scope and resolve, stressing the urgency of coordinated global action to halt the war.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30— A broad coalition of international and regional actors has renewed its push to end the conflict in Sudan, unveiling an expanded framework under the “Berlin Principles” following a high-level conference held on April 15, 2026, in Berlin.

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The meeting, which marked three years since the outbreak of the devastating conflict, builds on earlier diplomatic efforts, including the 2024 Paris and 2025 London conferences.

It brought together foreign ministers and senior representatives from a wide alliance of stakeholders, including the African Union, European Union, and co-host nations — France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Regional participants included Kenya, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, and Egypt, as well as Gulf states such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Multilateral organizations, including the United Nations, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, and the League of Arab States, were also represented.

Speaking on the initiative, Massad Boulos described the coalition as “unprecedented” in both scope and resolve, stressing the urgency of coordinated global action to halt the war.

At the core of the updated Berlin Principles adopted on April 30 is a detailed set of 12 guiding commitments aimed at delivering a peaceful and durable resolution to the conflict.

The coalition reaffirmed its commitment to Sudan’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, while emphasizing the preservation of state institutions and the need for a civilian-led transition.

 It underscored that there is no military solution, calling for an immediate humanitarian truce followed by a sustained ceasefire and an inclusive, civilian-led political dialogue.

Participants also committed to supporting implementation mechanisms, including monitoring and verification systems to ensure adherence to ceasefire arrangements, alongside confidence-building measures backed by international and regional partners.

A central pillar of the framework is the recognition that Sudan’s future must be determined by its people through an inclusive intra-Sudanese political process.

 The coalition stressed the importance of meaningful participation of women and diverse civilian voices in shaping the country’s governance and peace efforts.

The principles further call for an end to all forms of external support, whether logistical, financial, or military, that fuel the conflict, while demanding rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access across the country in line with international law.

Strong emphasis was also placed on the protection of civilians and critical infrastructure. The coalition condemned attacks on hospitals, schools, markets, places of worship, and humanitarian facilities, warning that such targets can never be considered legitimate.

In addition, the framework highlights the need to support neighboring countries hosting millions of Sudanese refugees, while urging increased humanitarian funding to address urgent needs on the ground.

On accountability, the coalition called for investigations and prosecution of war crimes and crimes against humanity, noting that justice is essential for reconciliation and long-term stability.

 It also pledged support for Sudan-led economic recovery and reconstruction efforts, aimed at restoring livelihoods, rebuilding infrastructure, and enabling the safe return of displaced populations.

“The Berlin Principles are not just words — they reflect a firm, collective commitment to end the war and support a peaceful future for Sudan,” Boulos said.

The conflict in Sudan has evolved into one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises, displacing millions and placing immense strain on neighboring countries, intensifying calls for swift and decisive international action.

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