Mbijiwe Cleared for Vatican Role, Awaits Nod from Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – The National Assembly has approved the appointment of Julius Murori Mbijiwe as the Ambassador to Vatican, The Holy See.

Mbijwe now awaits his formal appointment by President William Ruto.

The National Assembly’s Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee had questioned his nomination as Kenya’s ambassador to the Vatican, citing his lack of formal diplomatic experience.

Lawmakers noted that career diplomats have long awaited such appointments and referenced a proposed policy recommending that 70 per cent of postings go to career diplomats.

Mbijiwe, currently Chief of Staff in the Meru County Government, defended his nomination, pointing to his leadership and negotiation experience.

He told the committee he is capable of strengthening Kenya’s ties with the Holy See.

Members of the committee also raised concerns over how he would run the new mission at the Vatican, citing limited funding and staffing challenges.