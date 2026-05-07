Kindiki vows sustained action against recent violence in Kitui

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – The government has vowed tough action following recent killings in Kitui County.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says security agencies are pursuing those behind the attacks and working to prevent further violence.

Kindiki described the incidents as barbaric and warned against turning crime into political debate.

“It is barbaric for citizens to kill one another for whatever reason, to just wake up and take weapons and use them on their fellow countrymen and women,” said the DP. “On behalf of the government of Kenya and our security managers, I want to give assurance to the people of Kitui that we will restore and sustain normalcy.”

He said recurring insecurity, including banditry and organized crime, requires long-term strategies and accountability for all involved, regardless of status or political position.

DP Kindiki highlighted the need for a sustained, long-term approach to tackling recurring criminal activities.

He noted that while past interventions had brought some progress, the cyclical nature of these conflicts demands continuous and systemic measures.

Kindiki stressed that even individuals in positions of political authority will not be exempt from accountability if involved in criminal acts.

“The nature of these conflicts and criminal activities is such that they require long-term solutions, which we are committed to pursuing. Crime is just crime,” he said, underscoring the government’s resolve to break the infrastructure of organized violence.