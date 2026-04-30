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Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Kenyan President William Ruto at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, September 3, 2024. /Xinhua

CHINA DAILY

African Nations to Benefit From China’s Two-Year Zero-Tariff Regime

During the two-year implementation period, China will continue to promote the negotiation and signing of the agreement of China-Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development with relevant African countries.

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NAIROBI, April 30 — China’s zero-tariff treatment to all African countries that have diplomatic relations with it will come into effect starting May 1, 2026 to April 30, 2028.

This came after China had granted zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of tariff lines since December 1, 2024 for 33 least developed African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations.

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The inclusion of an additional 20 African nations under the zero-tariff treatment policy has demonstrated China’s active commitment to expanding high-standard opening up, according to the authorities.

The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council specified that for products under tariff quotas, only the in-quota tariff rate will be reduced to zero, while the out-of-quota tariff rate will remain unchanged.

During the two-year implementation period, China will continue to promote the negotiation and signing of the agreement of China-Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development with relevant African countries, it said.

China’s latest move to apply zero-tariff treatment to an additional 20 African nations came after the country had granted zero-tariff treatment on 100 percent of tariff lines since Dec. 1, 2024 for 33 least developed African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations.

China’s policy announcement aligns with its broad efforts to build a new system of a higher-standard open economy through mutually-beneficial and open cooperation and expansion of institutional opening up over the coming years.

According to the outline of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), the country will actively take the initiative to open wider and create a transparent, stable and predictable institutional environment. It has also pledged to improve the quality and level of trade and investment cooperation in the years through 2030.

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