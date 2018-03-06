NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Thursday made public, the agenda for the Beyond Zero campaign for the next four years of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration. In a presentation made by the National AIDS Control Council
Kenya
We were unaware about Uhuru-Raila meet, say NASA co-principals
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 - National Super Alliance co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula now say they were kept in the dark about the Friday meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga at Harambee
US Secretary of State Tillerson arrives in Kenya for visit
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Kenya as part of his Africa tour. His plane touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after 4.30pm, and was received by Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma and
Uhuru, Raila plan joint office to foster unity
NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga will soon roll out a programme to work together to unite and develop Kenya. Speaking after a meeting at Harambee House, the two leaders resolved the programme will be
Duale to meet Jubilee MPs over CS Sicily impeachment
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 - Jubilee Party has tasked Majority Leader Aden Duale to mediate between Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and Jubilee Members of Parliament over the planned impeachment. Duale is set to chair a meeting where Ms Kariuki and
Sonko gazettes 10-member committee to review pending bills
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has gazetted a 10-man committee to review and clear pending debts for goods supplied and services rendered to previous administrations, which amount to Sh60 billion. The Committee on the Finalization
Ex PS Mangiti, 22 others acquitted in Sh47mn NYS case
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 - Former Devolution Permanent Secretary Peter Mangiti and 22 others have been acquitted in the Sh47 million National Youth Service case. Trial magistrate Lawrence Mugambi has freed the suspects for lack of evidence. In his ruling
Joint statement by President Kenyatta, Raila on their partnership
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Read in full, a joint statement by President Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga on their partnership. The statement titled 'Building Bridges to a New Kenyan Nation' outlines their shared vision. 1. Background. In the
Court awards Mukaru Ng’ang’a family Sh15mn for unlawful detention
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 - The family of the late Mukaru Ng'ang'a has been awarded Sh15 million for unlawful detention of the University of Nairobi don by the Moi regime. Justice Chacha Mwita has granted the amount as general damages following a successful
Uhuru, Raila close ranks with vow to work toward unified Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga on Friday met and emerged from a closed door meeting with a commitment to work toward a unified Kenya. The two leaders met at the Office of the President at Harambee