We were unaware about Uhuru-Raila meet, say NASA co-principals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 - National Super Alliance co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula now say they were kept in the dark about the Friday meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga at Harambee

US Secretary of State Tillerson arrives in Kenya for visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 - US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in Kenya as part of his Africa tour. His plane touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport shortly after 4.30pm, and was received by Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma and

Uhuru, Raila plan joint office to foster unity

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga will soon roll out a programme to work together to unite and develop Kenya. Speaking after a meeting at Harambee House, the two leaders resolved the programme will be

Duale to meet Jubilee MPs over CS Sicily impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 - Jubilee Party has tasked Majority Leader Aden Duale to mediate between Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and Jubilee Members of Parliament over the planned impeachment. Duale is set to chair a meeting where Ms Kariuki and

Sonko gazettes 10-member committee to review pending bills

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has gazetted a 10-man committee to review and clear pending debts for goods supplied and services rendered to previous administrations, which amount to Sh60 billion. The Committee on the Finalization

Ex PS Mangiti, 22 others acquitted in Sh47mn NYS case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 - Former Devolution Permanent Secretary Peter Mangiti and 22 others have been acquitted in the Sh47 million National Youth Service case. Trial magistrate Lawrence Mugambi has freed the suspects for lack of evidence. In his ruling

Uhuru, Raila close ranks with vow to work toward unified Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga on Friday met and emerged from a closed door meeting with a commitment to work toward a unified Kenya. The two leaders met at the Office of the President at Harambee

