OPINION: Tanzania’s Post-Election Response Offers a New Playbook for Africa

East Africa is entering a more volatile political era. A youthful population, rising unemployment, digitally mobilised protests, growing distrust of institutions and fiercely contested elections have combined into a combustible mix across the region. Kenya has lived through it. Uganda has seen it. Ethiopia has endured far worse. Tanzania, long viewed as one of the region’s more stable electoral democracies, was not expected to join that list. Yet on October 29, 2025, election-day unrest disrupted voting, triggered fear and unleashed competing narratives.

What followed, however, may prove more consequential than the unrest itself. Tanzania’s response offers one of the most compelling templates for how African states can confront political violence through credible, homegrown institutions rather than external rescue missions.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan appointed a Commission of Inquiry chaired by former Chief Justice Mohamed Othman Chande to investigate the causes, conduct and consequences of the disturbances. Instead of turning to foreign mediators, donor-led transitional frameworks or elite power-sharing deals, Tanzania turned inward—to law, evidence, institutions and public accountability.

Juxtaposed with Kenya’s 2007/2008 post-election violence, which required international intervention led by former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, Tanzania’s approach reflects an evolution in thinking. In Kenya’s case, mediation helped halt bloodshed and produced a coalition government, but it also exposed a hard truth: when domestic institutions fail, sovereignty becomes dependent on diplomatic intervention. Tanzania appears to have drawn a different lesson—build internal capacity to diagnose and manage crises before external actors are required.

The Chande Commission appears to have taken that responsibility seriously. Its findings were neither rhetorical nor superficial; they were forensic and evidence-driven. The commission reportedly reviewed over 450 still images and 880 video recordings drawn from witnesses, security agencies, media organisations, open sources and social media platforms. It applied internationally recognised standards of proof to ensure credibility and verifiability.

This is how modern commissions must operate. In an age where every crisis is both physical and digital, truth must be interrogated in the streets and on servers. One of the report’s most striking findings was that some viral images and videos circulating during the unrest had been manipulated using artificial intelligence to create a false impression of mass killings and widespread casualties.

That reality should concern every democracy in Africa. Election violence is no longer confined to stones, bullets or arson. It now includes algorithms, deepfakes, emotional manipulation and digital incitement. Tanzania’s decision to subject online claims to forensic scrutiny is not censorship—it is democratic self-defence.

The commission also concluded that the October 29 events could not be classified as lawful peaceful demonstrations, citing failure by organisers to meet legal notification requirements and the disruption of citizens’ constitutional right to vote. It further reported the presence of weapons, including stones, iron bars, spears, chains, knives, firearms, slingshots and machetes.

Reasonable debate over these findings is inevitable. Civil society may question proportionality, police conduct or political context, while opposition actors may dispute the legal framing. Such contestation is healthy in a democracy. What is harder to dismiss, however, is the rigour of the investigative process—evidence gathering, legal reasoning, digital verification and public reporting.

Equally significant is what followed. President Samia announced the formation of a special investigative body to pursue criminal leads identified by the commission, including those who organised, coordinated or financed the unrest. The body will also examine deaths of children, claims of missing bodies, alleged abductions and incidents beyond the primary unrest zones.

While accountability is necessary—given the loss of life and property—there is also a need for safeguards to ensure that investigative mechanisms are not politicised. Involving civil society in oversight will be critical to maintaining credibility.

Even so, the move signals a crucial principle often absent across the continent: a commission should not mark the end of accountability, but the beginning of it. Too often, reports in Africa are written, launched and quietly shelved. Tanzania appears intent on moving from documentation to action.

The government has also committed to continued medical support for victims, including financing treatment, assistive devices and prosthetic limbs for those left disabled. This underscores an often-overlooked reality: democratic crises are not abstract constitutional episodes. They leave behind broken bodies, traumatised families and lasting economic scars.

There are clear lessons here for Kenya and the wider region. First, domestic legitimacy matters more than imported prestige. External mediation can save lives in moments of crisis, but resilient states must build the capacity to resolve disputes through trusted national institutions. Second, truth-finding must be technologically sophisticated. Any inquiry that cannot verify digital evidence is already outdated. Third, victim support must accompany accountability. Justice is incomplete if it punishes perpetrators while neglecting survivors.

Fourth, reports must lead to action. Naming problems without prosecutions, reforms or reparations deepens public cynicism. Accountability processes must be insulated from political interference to retain public trust.

East Africa’s youth bulge means future elections will be shaped by younger, more connected and more assertive populations. Governments that rely solely on force will falter. Opposition movements that romanticise unrest will also fail. The sustainable path lies in credible institutions that can investigate fairly, communicate transparently and reform decisively.

Tanzania’s October 29 crisis was deeply concerning. But its response may yet prove transformative. If its recommendations are implemented with consistency and integrity, Tanzania will have demonstrated that African democracies do not always need external actors to resolve internal crises. In many cases, the tools already exist—what matters is the will to use them.